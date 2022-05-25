Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 86,426 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 1,209,093 shares.The stock last traded at $9.23 and had previously closed at $9.07.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zuora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Zuora from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.71.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.44 and a beta of 2.12.

Zuora ( NYSE:ZUO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). Zuora had a negative net margin of 28.67% and a negative return on equity of 47.82%. The firm had revenue of $90.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 11,069 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total value of $161,939.47. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 39,187 shares in the company, valued at $573,305.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,206 shares of company stock worth $830,044. 9.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zuora by 86.4% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 83,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 38,605 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Zuora during the fourth quarter valued at $9,697,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in shares of Zuora during the fourth quarter valued at $11,047,000. Formula Growth Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Zuora by 5.1% during the third quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 998,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,550,000 after purchasing an additional 48,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Zuora by 12.4% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 29,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares in the last quarter. 83.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zuora Company Profile (NYSE:ZUO)

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-revenue operations.

