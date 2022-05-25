Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Shares Down 5%

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.81 and last traded at $9.91. Approximately 23,038 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,190,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.43.

Several research firms have weighed in on ZUO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zuora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Zuora from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.71.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -11.34 and a beta of 2.12.

Zuora ( NYSE:ZUO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $90.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.28 million. Zuora had a negative net margin of 28.67% and a negative return on equity of 47.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 12,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $169,162.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 27,078 shares in the company, valued at $378,279.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 57,206 shares of company stock valued at $830,044. 9.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Zuora by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Zuora by 0.3% during the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 324,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,860,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Zuora by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Zuora by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Zuora by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 74,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. 83.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-revenue operations.

