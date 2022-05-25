Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Trading Down 5%

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) fell 5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.81 and last traded at $9.91. 23,038 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,190,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.43.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zuora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Zuora from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zuora currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.71.

The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -11.34 and a beta of 2.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.91.

Zuora ( NYSE:ZUO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.02). Zuora had a negative net margin of 28.67% and a negative return on equity of 47.82%. The business had revenue of $90.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Zuora news, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 9,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total transaction of $145,744.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $922,611.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,206 shares of company stock worth $830,044. 9.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Zuora during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Zuora during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Zuora during the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Zuora by 735.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 5,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 4,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zuora by 349.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 4,169 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-revenue operations.

