-$0.18 EPS Expected for Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of ($0.18) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Affimed’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the lowest is ($0.24). Affimed posted earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1,900%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Affimed will report full-year earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.11) to ($0.32). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.90) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.20) to ($0.35). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Affimed.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.05). Affimed had a negative return on equity of 40.66% and a negative net margin of 149.76%. The business had revenue of $11.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS.

AFMD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Affimed in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Affimed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Affimed in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Affimed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.17.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Affimed by 5.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Affimed by 4.4% in the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 69,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,918 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Affimed by 7.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 56,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 3,909 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Affimed by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 55,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 4,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Affimed by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 208,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 4,386 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFMD stock opened at $3.17 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.71. Affimed has a 1-year low of $2.88 and a 1-year high of $9.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.24 million, a PE ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.19.

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Germany, and rest of Europe. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, which has completed Phase II clinical study for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; in Phase IIa clinical trial for CD30-positive lymphoma; and in Phase I clinical trial for hodgkin lymphoma.

