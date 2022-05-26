-$0.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) This Quarter

Posted by on May 26th, 2022

Analysts expect ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLNGet Rating) to report earnings per share of ($0.20) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.08) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 150%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ASLAN Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.81) to ($0.42). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.43) to ($0.50). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLNGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02).

ASLN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.19.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $64,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 34.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 181,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 46,639 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 188,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 60,488 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASLN traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.39. 27,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,561. The stock has a market cap of $27.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 9.63, a quick ratio of 9.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $3.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.98.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage immunology focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various treatments to transform the lives of patients. The company's clinical portfolio comprises ASLAN004, a monoclonal therapy that is being developed in atopic dermatitis and other immunology indications; and ASLAN003, a small-molecule inhibitor of dihydroorotate dehydrogenase for the treatment of autoimmune conditions.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (ASLN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN)

Receive News & Ratings for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.