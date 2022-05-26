-$0.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) This Quarter

Analysts expect ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of ($0.20) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.08) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 150%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ASLAN Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.81) to ($0.42). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.43) to ($0.50). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02).

ASLN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.19.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $64,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 34.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 181,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 46,639 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 188,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 60,488 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASLN traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.39. 27,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,561. The stock has a market cap of $27.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 9.63, a quick ratio of 9.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $3.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.98.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage immunology focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various treatments to transform the lives of patients. The company's clinical portfolio comprises ASLAN004, a monoclonal therapy that is being developed in atopic dermatitis and other immunology indications; and ASLAN003, a small-molecule inhibitor of dihydroorotate dehydrogenase for the treatment of autoimmune conditions.

