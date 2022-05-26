-$0.26 EPS Expected for Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX – Get Rating) will announce ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Flux Power’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.25). Flux Power reported earnings per share of ($0.28) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flux Power will report full year earnings of ($1.11) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.11) to ($1.10). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.70) to ($0.43). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Flux Power.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Maxim Group lowered their target price on shares of Flux Power from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flux Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Flux Power by 5.6% during the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,502,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,680,000 after purchasing an additional 133,478 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Flux Power during the third quarter worth $2,652,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Flux Power by 2.7% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 237,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 6,349 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Flux Power during the third quarter worth $554,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Flux Power by 469.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 94,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 77,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FLUX traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.22. The stock had a trading volume of 27,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,009. Flux Power has a one year low of $1.89 and a one year high of $12.60. The company has a market cap of $35.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.54 and its 200-day moving average is $3.47.

Flux Power Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells lithium-ion energy storage solutions for lift trucks, airport ground support equipment, and other industrial and commercial applications in the United States. It offers battery management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, charging, discharging, monitoring, and communication between the pack and the forklift.

