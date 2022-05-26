$0.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDCGet Rating) will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Golub Capital BDC’s earnings. Golub Capital BDC reported earnings of $0.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC will report full-year earnings of $1.21 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.28. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Golub Capital BDC.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDCGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The investment management company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.04). Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 86.36%. The company had revenue of $85.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GBDC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.17.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the first quarter worth $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 44.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GBDC traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $14.04. 632,353 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 892,285. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.26. Golub Capital BDC has a 12 month low of $13.55 and a 12 month high of $16.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is presently 71.86%.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

