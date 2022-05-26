-$0.35 EPS Expected for Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Nautilus’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.31) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.41). Nautilus reported earnings of $0.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 181.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Nautilus will report full-year earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.18). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.53 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Nautilus.

A number of research firms have commented on NLS. Craig Hallum downgraded Nautilus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on Nautilus from $14.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Nautilus from $15.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nautilus in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.55.

NYSE NLS traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.12. 664,873 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 792,022. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.25 million, a PE ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.73. Nautilus has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $18.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nautilus by 107.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in shares of Nautilus during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nautilus during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Avaii Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nautilus in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nautilus in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors own 59.04% of the company’s stock.

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, home gyms, dumbbells, barbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

