$0.36 Earnings Per Share Expected for CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.36 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for CNH Industrial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.41. CNH Industrial reported earnings of $0.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CNH Industrial will report full year earnings of $1.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.47. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.73. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CNH Industrial.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 28.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CNHI. Citigroup began coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CNH Industrial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.62.

CNHI traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.60. The company had a trading volume of 3,115,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,172,303. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a current ratio of 6.93. The stock has a market cap of $19.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.67. CNH Industrial has a 12-month low of $13.21 and a 12-month high of $19.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.03.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th were issued a dividend of $0.3072 per share. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 19th. This is a positive change from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.13.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,728,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 4,288,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,548,000 after purchasing an additional 943,129 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 66,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 14,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in CNH Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at $758,000. 38.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

