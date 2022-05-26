$0.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) to post $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for AAON’s earnings. AAON reported earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AAON will report full year earnings of $1.79 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.50 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow AAON.

Get AAON alerts:

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $182.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.47 million. AAON had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 10.05%. AAON’s quarterly revenue was up 57.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AAON. Sidoti upgraded AAON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. TheStreet cut AAON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. DA Davidson raised AAON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised AAON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AAON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.33.

In other news, VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 2,000 shares of AAON stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,425,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 4,000 shares of AAON stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total value of $215,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,460,347.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $429,600. 19.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAON. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in AAON during the first quarter worth approximately $456,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in AAON by 8.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 44,238 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in AAON by 81.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 767,059 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,749,000 after purchasing an additional 344,398 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in AAON by 46.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 597,584 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,303,000 after purchasing an additional 188,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in AAON by 46.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,009 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AAON traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.59. 343 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 253,059. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.78 and its 200-day moving average is $63.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.67 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.20. AAON has a 1-year low of $47.50 and a 1-year high of $83.79.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.7%. AAON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.23%.

AAON Company Profile (Get Rating)

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BasX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AAON (AAON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AAON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.