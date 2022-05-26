$0.43 EPS Expected for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) to post $0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for HubSpot’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.44. HubSpot also posted earnings per share of $0.43 in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HubSpot will report full-year earnings of $2.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.42. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.83. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover HubSpot.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $395.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.05 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 4.52% and a negative return on equity of 7.33%. HubSpot’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HUBS shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $485.00 to $405.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $800.00 to $550.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $750.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on HubSpot from $700.00 to $500.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $649.37.

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.80, for a total transaction of $4,525,056.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.01, for a total transaction of $93,402.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,040,129.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,094 shares of company stock valued at $7,288,708. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,050 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in HubSpot during the 4th quarter valued at $417,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in HubSpot by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,773 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in HubSpot during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,333,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in HubSpot by 84.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,643 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,252,000 after acquiring an additional 7,606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

HUBS opened at $327.41 on Monday. HubSpot has a twelve month low of $295.53 and a twelve month high of $866.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $411.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $533.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -238.98 and a beta of 1.70.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

