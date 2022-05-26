-$0.43 EPS Expected for Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Rating) will announce ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Neuronetics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.44) and the highest is ($0.42). Neuronetics reported earnings per share of ($0.29) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 48.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Neuronetics will report full year earnings of ($1.71) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.72) to ($1.69). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.66) to ($1.15). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Neuronetics.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.01). Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 59.70% and a negative return on equity of 39.03%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Neuronetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.06.

Shares of STIM opened at $2.41 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.48. Neuronetics has a 52 week low of $1.98 and a 52 week high of $17.92. The firm has a market cap of $64.17 million, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 7.25 and a current ratio of 7.82.

In other news, major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc purchased 22,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.99 per share, with a total value of $65,965.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Furlong sold 10,029 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $30,087.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 390,218 shares of company stock valued at $988,089. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 3.3% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 254,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 4.5% during the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,750,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,334,000 after acquiring an additional 118,131 shares during the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Neuronetics during the first quarter valued at $99,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 61.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 170,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 64,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RBF Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 14.2% during the first quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 142,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 17,785 shares during the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with neurohealth disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

