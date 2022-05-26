$0.60 EPS Expected for Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Rating) to announce $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Banco Santander-Chile’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.71. Banco Santander-Chile posted earnings per share of $0.54 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Banco Santander-Chile will report full year earnings of $2.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.24. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.27. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Banco Santander-Chile.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BSAC. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,100,528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490,355 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 1,106.0% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 4,980,449 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,632,000 after acquiring an additional 4,567,477 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,443,746 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,384,000 after purchasing an additional 731,054 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,335,309 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,708,000 after purchasing an additional 558,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Banco Santander-Chile in the 4th quarter worth about $45,857,000. Institutional investors own 10.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BSAC traded up $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $19.85. 514,123 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 700,909. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.69 and its 200-day moving average is $19.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. Banco Santander-Chile has a 1-year low of $15.37 and a 1-year high of $22.95.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a $0.909 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.27%. Banco Santander-Chile’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.29%.

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.

