-$0.82 Earnings Per Share Expected for Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) will post ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.15) and the highest is ($0.67). Bicycle Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.74) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.51) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.14) to ($2.77). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($4.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.19) to ($2.95). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Bicycle Therapeutics.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $3.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.61% and a negative net margin of 568.71%.

BCYC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $76.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bicycle Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCYC. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 424.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 107.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $177,000. 71.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:BCYC traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 604,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,233. The firm has a market capitalization of $466.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 0.55. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $15.20 and a 1 year high of $62.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 12.14 and a current ratio of 12.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.66.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

