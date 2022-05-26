$0.88 Earnings Per Share Expected for Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) to post $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Stock Yards Bancorp’s earnings. Stock Yards Bancorp posted earnings per share of $1.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $3.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $3.95. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Stock Yards Bancorp.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.15). Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 23.13% and a return on equity of 14.63%.

SYBT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, April 30th.

Shares of SYBT stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.23. 76,114 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,148. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.87 and its 200 day moving average is $58.04. Stock Yards Bancorp has a 1 year low of $45.92 and a 1 year high of $67.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,773 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,747,000 after buying an additional 2,733 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 41,659 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,661,000 after buying an additional 7,938 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 18,313 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 4,791 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,686,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,905,000 after buying an additional 149,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,337 shares of the bank’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. 51.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stock Yards Bancorp (Get Rating)

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company and SYB Insurance Company, Inc that provides various banking products and services in Louisville, Indianapolis, Indiana, and Ohio. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment provides mortgage banking and deposit services; retail, commercial, and commercial real estate lending services; and leasing, treasury management, merchant, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

