$0.92 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHTGet Rating) will post $0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ashford Hospitality Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.06 and the lowest is $0.75. Ashford Hospitality Trust posted earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2,200%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ashford Hospitality Trust will report full-year earnings of $2.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $2.85. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $3.71. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ashford Hospitality Trust.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHTGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($1.90). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($3.00) earnings per share.

AHT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ashford Hospitality Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AHT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AHT traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $5.10. The stock had a trading volume of 21,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,180,013. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a one year low of $4.61 and a one year high of $77.90. The company has a quick ratio of 5.41, a current ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.56. The stock has a market cap of $175.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.14.

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

