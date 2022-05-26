$1.15 Billion in Sales Expected for Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) will report sales of $1.15 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Coty’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.14 billion and the highest is $1.18 billion. Coty posted sales of $1.06 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Coty will report full year sales of $5.29 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.27 billion to $5.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $5.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.36 billion to $5.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Coty.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Coty had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently commented on COTY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Coty from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised Coty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Coty from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.05.

Shares of NYSE COTY traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.27. 6,717,708 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,849,597. Coty has a 52-week low of $5.90 and a 52-week high of $11.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 41.80 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.94.

In other Coty news, CEO Sue Nabi acquired 4,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $38,288.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Olivier Goudet acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.45 per share, with a total value of $645,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 739,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,767,382.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 137,692 shares of company stock valued at $935,907 over the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Coty by 263.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 166,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 120,525 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Coty by 5.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 336,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after buying an additional 16,045 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Coty by 9.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,786,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,903,000 after buying an additional 243,118 shares during the last quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Coty during the third quarter valued at about $393,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Coty by 201.4% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,118,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,793,000 after buying an additional 747,485 shares during the last quarter. 37.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, Kim Kardashian West, and Tiffany & Co brands.

