$1.33 EPS Expected for Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.33 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Medpace’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.39. Medpace reported earnings per share of $1.06 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Medpace will report full year earnings of $5.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.81 to $5.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.20 to $6.59. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Medpace.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.43. Medpace had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The firm had revenue of $330.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Medpace in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Medpace in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Medpace from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.48.

NASDAQ:MEDP traded up $3.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $135.54. 264,269 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 343,833. Medpace has a 12-month low of $126.94 and a 12-month high of $231.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $149.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29 and a beta of 1.53.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Medpace by 67.1% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Medpace by 486.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace in the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Medpace during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

