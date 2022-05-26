103,910 Shares in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Acquired by Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.

Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 103,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,271,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 20,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 4,010 shares during the last quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $358,000. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 262,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,315,000 after acquiring an additional 20,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 196,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,992,000 after acquiring an additional 21,482 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FLOT stock remained flat at $$50.42 on Wednesday. 1,066,668 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $51.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.61.

