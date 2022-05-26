1,045 Shares in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Bought by Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 56.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,402,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $574,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,556 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the third quarter valued at $377,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 11.4% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 42,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,579,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the third quarter valued at $20,252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SPG traded up $3.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $112.25. 48,306 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,186,250. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $36.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.48. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.46 and a 12-month high of $171.12.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($1.44). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 43.12% and a return on equity of 56.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. Research analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.70 per share. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.06%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.35%.

Several research firms have commented on SPG. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $190.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.31.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

