105,366 Shares in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Purchased by Quantitative Investment Management LLC

Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 105,366 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,536,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,965 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,706 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,774 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 4,971.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Cayman LP increased its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP now owns 58,328 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on BBBY shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered Bed Bath & Beyond from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $13.00.
Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The retailer reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.94). Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 7.11% and a negative return on equity of 14.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Bed Bath & Beyond (Get Rating)
Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.
