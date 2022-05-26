1,106 Shares in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Purchased by Clark Capital Management Group Inc.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MGK. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $500,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 31.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 95,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,311,000 after purchasing an additional 22,633 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 29.1% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,707,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,414,000 after purchasing an additional 276,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 31,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,353,000 after acquiring an additional 4,458 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $187.93 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.91. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $180.76 and a 1-year high of $266.44.

