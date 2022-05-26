1,215 Shares in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Bought by Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.

Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. bought a new position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 21.1% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,626,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,753,000 after buying an additional 457,984 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,293,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,537,000 after buying an additional 278,180 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,074,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,632,000 after buying an additional 61,346 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 13.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 570,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,544,000 after buying an additional 66,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 543,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,784,000 after buying an additional 18,498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ZS. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Zscaler from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $350.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $335.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.53.

Shares of Zscaler stock traded up $12.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $144.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,680,416. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.12 and a 52 week high of $376.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $253.97. The company has a market capitalization of $20.40 billion, a PE ratio of -60.08 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $255.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.87 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.47% and a negative return on equity of 51.11%. The business’s revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.39) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Zscaler news, President Amit Sinha sold 7,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total transaction of $1,494,336.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total transaction of $641,155.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,779 shares of company stock worth $7,896,977. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

