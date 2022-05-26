12,760 Shares in FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) Acquired by Diametric Capital LP

Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000. Diametric Capital LP owned 0.09% of FVCBankcorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FVCBankcorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in FVCBankcorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in FVCBankcorp by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in FVCBankcorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in FVCBankcorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $340,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

Get FVCBankcorp alerts:

NASDAQ FVCB traded up $0.38 on Thursday, reaching $20.40. 524 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,552. FVCBankcorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.43 and a 12 month high of $21.90. The company has a market cap of $285.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

FVCBankcorp ( NASDAQ:FVCB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $16.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.53 million. FVCBankcorp had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 31.05%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FVCBankcorp, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FVCB. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $23.50 price objective on shares of FVCBankcorp in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FVCBankcorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

In related news, insider William G. Byers sold 5,000 shares of FVCBankcorp stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.90, for a total value of $104,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Devin Satz sold 2,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $58,359.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,779 shares of company stock valued at $506,809 over the last three months. 21.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About FVCBankcorp (Get Rating)

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as the holding company for FVCbank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FVCBankcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FVCBankcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.