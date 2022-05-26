$13.41 Billion in Sales Expected for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) will announce $13.41 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fourteen analysts have issued estimates for Charter Communications’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $13.29 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $13.54 billion. Charter Communications reported sales of $12.80 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Charter Communications will report full-year sales of $54.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $53.92 billion to $54.48 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $56.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $54.71 billion to $56.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Charter Communications.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.46 by $0.44. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 9.64%. The business had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.11 EPS. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $599.00 to $436.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $815.00 to $735.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $850.00 to $780.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $750.00 to $585.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $825.00 to $805.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $689.78.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 25,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,928,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its stake in Charter Communications by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 336,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,624,000 after acquiring an additional 17,163 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its stake in Charter Communications by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CHTR traded up $19.20 on Monday, reaching $506.81. 27,246 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,599,297. The stock has a market cap of $85.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.04. Charter Communications has a 52-week low of $410.33 and a 52-week high of $825.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $514.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $583.80.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

