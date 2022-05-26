$131.09 Million in Sales Expected for Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) to post $131.09 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Noodles & Company’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $131.45 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $130.40 million. Noodles & Company reported sales of $125.65 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Noodles & Company will report full year sales of $511.64 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $505.70 million to $517.09 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $560.34 million, with estimates ranging from $553.79 million to $567.53 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Noodles & Company.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. Noodles & Company had a positive return on equity of 4.04% and a negative net margin of 0.16%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NDLS shares. StockNews.com lowered Noodles & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Stephens decreased their price target on Noodles & Company from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Noodles & Company from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. TheStreet lowered Noodles & Company from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Noodles & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.83.

Shares of NDLS stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.63. The company had a trading volume of 181,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,896. Noodles & Company has a 12 month low of $4.62 and a 12 month high of $13.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -281.36, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.61 and its 200 day moving average is $7.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.29.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Jones acquired 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.90 per share, for a total transaction of $200,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 245.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 223,015 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 158,505 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 647,202 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,864,000 after purchasing an additional 35,104 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 101,157 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 40,170 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of Noodles & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Noodles & Company by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 49,431 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 5,577 shares during the period. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Noodles & Company, a restaurant concept company, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 28, 2021, the company operated 448 restaurants in 29 states, which included 372 company locations and 76 franchise locations.

