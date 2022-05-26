$14.66 Billion in Sales Expected for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) will post sales of $14.66 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for AbbVie’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $14.82 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $14.59 billion. AbbVie reported sales of $13.96 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AbbVie will report full year sales of $59.63 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $59.44 billion to $60.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $55.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $55.32 billion to $56.91 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow AbbVie.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 159.31% and a net margin of 22.00%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.95 earnings per share.

ABBV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on AbbVie from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on AbbVie from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Monday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.75.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $150.57. 6,628,082 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,805,573. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The company has a market cap of $266.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.83. AbbVie has a twelve month low of $105.56 and a twelve month high of $175.91.

In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Robert A. Michael sold 43,105 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.25, for a total value of $6,390,316.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 15,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.26, for a total transaction of $2,223,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 568,184 shares of company stock worth $86,426,621. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 95,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,406,000 after purchasing an additional 4,194 shares in the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 6,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 120.5% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 3,327 shares during the period. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at $2,393,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

