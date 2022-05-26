145,947 Shares in PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW) Purchased by Maven Securities LTD

Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 145,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,880,000. Maven Securities LTD owned about 0.66% of PFSweb at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFSW. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of PFSweb by 262.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 3,111 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in PFSweb by 117.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in PFSweb during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in PFSweb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in PFSweb during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $269,000. 73.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded PFSweb from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on PFSweb in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, major shareholder Eli Samaha bought 35,931 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.15 per share, for a total transaction of $400,630.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,461,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,442,145.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders acquired 72,753 shares of company stock worth $812,631 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PFSW traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $12.43. The stock had a trading volume of 49,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,091. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.00. PFSweb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.03 and a 1 year high of $14.47. The company has a market capitalization of $279.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.62.

PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. PFSweb had a negative return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 49.93%. The firm had revenue of $94.16 million for the quarter.

PFSweb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel commerce solutions in the United States, Belgium, Bulgaria, the United Kingdom, Canada, and India. The company offers order to cash service, which provides distributed order orchestration and payment processing; order fulfillment services; contact center services that are focused on providing essential services, such as order entry, returns authorization, product inquiry, and order tracking, as well as iCA, an application where agents provides customer service functions, such as placing orders, checking order status, facilitating returns, initiating upsell and cross sell, managing escalations, and gathering voice of the customer information.

