17,000 Shares in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) Purchased by Clough Capital Partners L P

Clough Capital Partners L P acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 17,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000.

Shares of RNP traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,904. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.90. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.63 and a fifty-two week high of $29.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.136 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.21%.

About Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

