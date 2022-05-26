$2.00 Billion in Sales Expected for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) will post sales of $2.00 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $2.07 billion. Williams-Sonoma posted sales of $1.95 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma will report full year sales of $8.66 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.49 billion to $8.77 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $8.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.28 billion to $9.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Williams-Sonoma.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 73.38% and a net margin of 13.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.93 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WSM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $149.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.63.

In other news, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 2,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total value of $312,315.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total value of $3,040,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,030 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,666 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WSM. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,555,841 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $432,269,000 after acquiring an additional 198,409 shares during the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 61.6% during the first quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,655,704 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $240,077,000 after buying an additional 630,830 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 24.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,408,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $204,292,000 after buying an additional 273,424 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 11.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,142,147 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $202,532,000 after buying an additional 115,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 0.7% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 907,923 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $131,649,000 after buying an additional 6,391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WSM traded up $13.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $128.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,437,898. The firm has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.53. Williams-Sonoma has a 1-year low of $101.58 and a 1-year high of $223.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $138.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.07%.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

