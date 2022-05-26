$2.73 EPS Expected for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $2.73 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for General Dynamics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.71 to $2.75. General Dynamics reported earnings per share of $2.61 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that General Dynamics will report full year earnings of $12.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.05 to $12.45. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $14.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.85 to $14.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow General Dynamics.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.02 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 8.52%. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS.

GD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Susquehanna raised their target price on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.11.

In related news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,391 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total transaction of $567,073.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 10,644 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.93, for a total value of $2,532,526.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 124,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,647,267.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at about $714,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in General Dynamics by 10.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,186 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. grew its stake in General Dynamics by 22.8% in the first quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 2,317 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in General Dynamics by 8.2% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,452 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at about $787,000. 85.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Dynamics stock opened at $220.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $61.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.95. General Dynamics has a one year low of $182.66 and a one year high of $254.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 43.15%.

About General Dynamics (Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on General Dynamics (GD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.