$2.90 Million in Sales Expected for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) will report sales of $2.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.30 million to $3.50 million. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $270,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 974.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $19.59 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.50 million to $21.67 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $44.50 million, with estimates ranging from $40.20 million to $48.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Rhythm Pharmaceuticals.

Get Rhythm Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.07). Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,598.16% and a negative return on equity of 55.66%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share.

RYTM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.11.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,291,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,484,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,065,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261,778 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,361,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,907,000 after purchasing an additional 26,325 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,339,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,474,000 after purchasing an additional 243,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,237,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,251,000 after purchasing an additional 609,846 shares in the last quarter.

RYTM traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.25. The stock had a trading volume of 460,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,453. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.79. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.04 and a twelve month high of $21.74.

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a potent melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (RYTM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.