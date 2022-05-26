200,000 Shares in Argus Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:ARGU) Purchased by HBK Investments L P

HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in Argus Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:ARGU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Argus Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $495,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Argus Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $496,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Argus Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $496,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Argus Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $990,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Argus Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,428,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ARGU remained flat at $$9.94 on Thursday. Argus Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $10.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.98.

Argus Capital Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the media/entertainment/sports industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

