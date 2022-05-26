22,287 Shares in AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL) Acquired by Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd

Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 22,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in AVITA Medical by 408.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AVITA Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $165,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AVITA Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $181,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of AVITA Medical by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 15,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of AVITA Medical by 1,248.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 14,987 shares in the last quarter. 29.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RCEL shares. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on AVITA Medical from $37.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on AVITA Medical from $23.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AVITA Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:RCEL traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.44. 71,624 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,680. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.00 and its 200-day moving average is $9.81. AVITA Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.06 and a 12-month high of $22.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.76 million, a P/E ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 13.96, a quick ratio of 13.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.02). AVITA Medical had a negative net margin of 89.96% and a negative return on equity of 26.41%. The company had revenue of $7.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 million. On average, research analysts expect that AVITA Medical, Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AVITA Medical news, CEO Michael S. Perry sold 10,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.74, for a total value of $94,496.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

AVITA Medical Inc operates as a commercial-stage regenerative tissue company in the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom. It offers regenerative products to address unmet medical needs in burn injuries, trauma injuries, chronic wounds, and dermatological and aesthetics indications, including vitiligo.

