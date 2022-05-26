242,500 Shares in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Bought by Clough Capital Partners L P

Clough Capital Partners L P bought a new position in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 242,500 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,847,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in KB Home by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in KB Home by 50.1% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 902 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management boosted its stake in KB Home by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 15,990 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in KB Home by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in KB Home by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 64,581 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KBH shares. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of KB Home in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $56.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research cut shares of KB Home from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, May 13th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of KB Home from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of KB Home from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KB Home has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.77.

KBH traded up $1.60 on Wednesday, hitting $32.97. 2,143,610 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,440,140. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.46 and its 200 day moving average is $38.69. KB Home has a fifty-two week low of $30.13 and a fifty-two week high of $50.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.60.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 20.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that KB Home will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.26%.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

