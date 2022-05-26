2,524 Shares in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Bought by Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd

Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,524 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $742,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fortis Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total transaction of $27,406,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total value of $69,319,660.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 409,056 shares of company stock valued at $101,135,342. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVDA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna cut their price target on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Monday, March 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on NVIDIA from $370.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, New Street Research raised NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $303.76.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded up $8.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $169.75. 77,465,048 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,507,867. The company has a market capitalization of $494.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.59. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $154.60 and a 52-week high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $252.17.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 36.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.16%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

