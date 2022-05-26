2,600 Shares in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Purchased by Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.

Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. purchased a new stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $1,105,000. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 63.5% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 59,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.19, for a total transaction of $9,981,243.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 830 shares in the company, valued at $138,767.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 39,773 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.99, for a total transaction of $6,920,104.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,978 shares in the company, valued at $3,997,942.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 427,588 shares of company stock valued at $69,778,535. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on CVX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Chevron from $154.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. DZ Bank raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $166.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.76.

NYSE:CVX traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $176.99. The company had a trading volume of 387,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,042,172. The firm has a market cap of $347.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $166.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.43. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $92.86 and a fifty-two week high of $175.99.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 16.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 53.38%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

