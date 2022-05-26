2,700 Shares in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Bought by Rodgers Brothers Inc.

Rodgers Brothers Inc. bought a new position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,700 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 413.3% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 385 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 904.8% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 422 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. 91.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 35,827 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total value of $2,186,880.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 160,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,821,274.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $1,860,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,389,447.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TJX traded up $2.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $63.97. 376,178 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,646,949. The stock has a market cap of $75.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.80. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.69 and a 1-year high of $77.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 61.28%. The firm had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a $0.295 dividend. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 42.91%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.60.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

