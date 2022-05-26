$280.87 Million in Sales Expected for Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) to report sales of $280.87 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Merit Medical Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $279.57 million to $284.21 million. Merit Medical Systems reported sales of $280.33 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems will report full-year sales of $1.13 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Merit Medical Systems.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $275.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MMSI. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $83.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $79.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barrington Research cut their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $82.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James cut their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMSI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MMSI traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.09. The company had a trading volume of 570,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,378. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 70.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Merit Medical Systems has a one year low of $51.66 and a one year high of $73.85.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy.

