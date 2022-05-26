29,992 Shares in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Purchased by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 29,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,260,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MXL. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in MaxLinear by 159.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 841,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,445,000 after acquiring an additional 516,799 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in MaxLinear by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,101,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,502,000 after purchasing an additional 484,521 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC purchased a new stake in MaxLinear during the 3rd quarter worth about $17,494,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MaxLinear during the 4th quarter worth about $21,036,000. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MaxLinear during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,264,000. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP William Torgerson sold 15,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.68, for a total value of $827,286.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 31,730 shares of company stock valued at $1,726,967 over the last ninety days. 8.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MXL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded MaxLinear from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on MaxLinear from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MaxLinear in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded MaxLinear from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, MaxLinear currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.45.

MaxLinear stock opened at $35.20 on Thursday. MaxLinear, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.57 and a twelve month high of $77.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.76, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.99.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $263.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.08 million. MaxLinear had a return on equity of 40.53% and a net margin of 7.58%. Equities analysts predict that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including RF, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

