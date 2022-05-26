2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $25.88 Million

Equities research analysts expect 2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVTGet Rating) to report sales of $25.88 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for 2seventy bio’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $20.54 million and the highest is $36.30 million. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 2seventy bio will report full-year sales of $79.71 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $48.10 million to $101.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $116.10 million, with estimates ranging from $90.21 million to $142.37 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow 2seventy bio.

2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVTGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($3.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.73) by ($1.47). The company had revenue of $8.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.66 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($3.73) EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TSVT. Zacks Investment Research cut 2seventy bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on 2seventy bio to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on 2seventy bio in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on 2seventy bio in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 2seventy bio has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in 2seventy bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in 2seventy bio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. International Biotechnology Trust PLC purchased a new stake in 2seventy bio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in 2seventy bio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in 2seventy bio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

2seventy bio stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 445,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,444. 2seventy bio has a fifty-two week low of $10.57 and a fifty-two week high of $64.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.25.

2seventy bio, Inc, a cell and gene therapy company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer in the United States. Its products pipeline includes idecabtagene vicleucel; ide-cel or Abecma and bb21217; and CAR-T cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

