2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Stock Rating Lowered by Piper Sandler

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $9.00 price target on the software maker’s stock, down from their previous price target of $10.00. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 3.45% from the company’s current price.

TWOU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 21st. Berenberg Bank cut shares of 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of 2U from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of 2U from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of 2U in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.36.

Shares of TWOU opened at $8.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.36. 2U has a 12-month low of $8.12 and a 12-month high of $46.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $670.53 million, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.22.

2U ( NASDAQ:TWOU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.02. 2U had a negative net margin of 28.45% and a negative return on equity of 18.88%. The company had revenue of $253.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. 2U’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that 2U will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TWOU. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in 2U in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,218,000. Cim Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in 2U in the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in 2U in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,968,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in 2U by 17.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 773,207 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,269,000 after purchasing an additional 114,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in 2U by 11.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,769,009 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,492,000 after purchasing an additional 177,100 shares during the last quarter.

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

