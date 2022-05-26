3,171 Shares in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Bought by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in COOP. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the third quarter valued at about $195,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the third quarter worth about $202,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter worth about $254,000. Institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COOP traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 980,726. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.79 and a 52 week high of $52.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.90.

Mr. Cooper Group ( NASDAQ:COOP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $625.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.14 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 48.79% and a return on equity of 16.11%. Mr. Cooper Group’s revenue was down 50.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.87 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 46,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $2,139,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,094,915 shares in the company, valued at $50,913,547.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eldridge A. Burns sold 3,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $177,591.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,603 shares of company stock worth $4,269,292 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on COOP shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.40.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

