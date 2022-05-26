360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $7.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.29 by $0.39, Fidelity Earnings reports. 360 DigiTech had a return on equity of 43.82% and a net margin of 34.73%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ QFIN opened at $13.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.63. 360 DigiTech has a 52-week low of $11.15 and a 52-week high of $45.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.65%. 360 DigiTech’s payout ratio is 17.92%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QFIN. Baader Bank INC lifted its holdings in 360 DigiTech by 81.8% during the first quarter. Baader Bank INC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in 360 DigiTech by 3.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,812,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,894,000 after buying an additional 57,793 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in 360 DigiTech during the first quarter worth $290,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in 360 DigiTech by 57.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 178,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,740,000 after buying an additional 65,077 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in 360 DigiTech by 4.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 180,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,776,000 after buying an additional 7,398 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.85% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on QFIN. Citigroup dropped their target price on 360 DigiTech from $35.15 to $26.78 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered 360 DigiTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.70.

360 DigiTech, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates financial technology platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. The company provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institution partners enabling financial institution partners to conduct customer acquisition, initial credit screening, advanced risk assessment, collection, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

