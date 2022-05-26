367 Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Purchased by Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd

Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 367 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,000. Alphabet comprises approximately 0.8% of Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,322,633 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,381,257,000 after purchasing an additional 116,084 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,317,690 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,869,912,000 after purchasing an additional 101,173 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,825,959 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,186,916,000 after purchasing an additional 20,120 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,292,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,640,190,000 after purchasing an additional 283,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,064,262 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,518,933,000 after purchasing an additional 5,326 shares in the last quarter. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,297.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 497 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,644.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 550,261 shares of company stock worth $21,637,779. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GOOGL. StockNews.com lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Alphabet from $3,475.00 to $2,900.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,470.00 to $3,510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,312.41.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $39.75 on Thursday, reaching $2,155.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,895,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,954,289. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2,506.43 and a 200 day moving average of $2,693.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.13. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,037.69 and a 12-month high of $3,030.93.

Alphabet’s stock is set to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $26.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.