$4.98 Earnings Per Share Expected for Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) to post $4.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Fifteen analysts have provided estimates for Signature Bank’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.70 and the highest is $5.74. Signature Bank posted earnings per share of $3.57 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 39.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Signature Bank will report full-year earnings of $22.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.62 to $25.41. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $27.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $25.00 to $29.71. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Signature Bank.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $5.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $607.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.85 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 43.29% and a return on equity of 13.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.24 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $508.00 to $428.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $435.00 to $408.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $415.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Signature Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.92.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,161,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,808,223,000 after purchasing an additional 378,308 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,682,876 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,374,378,000 after purchasing an additional 310,514 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,198,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $939,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,224 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,090,146 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $906,927,000 after purchasing an additional 55,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,474,903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $477,086,000 after purchasing an additional 354,746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

SBNY stock traded up $4.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $202.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 998,323. The company’s 50 day moving average is $256.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $300.83. Signature Bank has a fifty-two week low of $179.05 and a fifty-two week high of $374.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.11%.

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

