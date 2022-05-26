400 Shares in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Purchased by Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd

Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 173.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 637,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,952,000 after purchasing an additional 404,400 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $152,391,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,925,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,852,765,000 after purchasing an additional 299,584 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $137,821,000. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,076,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SPGI. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $453.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $480.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $467.57.

Shares of S&P Global stock traded up $5.65 on Thursday, hitting $352.47. 2,026,087 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,385,120. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $379.79 and its 200 day moving average is $413.61. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $322.20 and a 52-week high of $484.21. The stock has a market cap of $119.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($0.10). S&P Global had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 40.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.22%.

In other S&P Global news, insider Dimitra Manis sold 2,636 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.41, for a total value of $1,068,660.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 3,183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.04, for a total value of $1,286,059.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,567 shares of company stock worth $5,914,500 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

