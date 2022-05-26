4,073 Shares in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Acquired by Maven Securities LTD

Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Karuna Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 364.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Karuna Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Karuna Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 137.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.10, for a total transaction of $520,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,561,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.81, for a total value of $457,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,266,325.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,996 shares of company stock worth $2,806,208 in the last three months. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Karuna Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Mizuho upped their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $178.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $202.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Karuna Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.00.

Shares of KRTX stock traded up $2.74 on Thursday, hitting $107.00. 4,883 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,795. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of -18.04 and a beta of 2.06. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $92.26 and a one year high of $161.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $119.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.86.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.95) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.10) by $0.15. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.10) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

