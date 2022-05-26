4,300 Shares in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Purchased by Clough Capital Partners L P

Clough Capital Partners L P purchased a new position in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Pinduoduo by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 29,101,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,256 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pinduoduo by 131.6% during the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 5,901,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353,823 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Pinduoduo by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,844,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,898,000 after acquiring an additional 111,280 shares during the period. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. lifted its stake in Pinduoduo by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. now owns 2,709,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,991,000 after acquiring an additional 704,588 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Pinduoduo by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,079,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,523,000 after acquiring an additional 180,183 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on PDD. UBS Group raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $76.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $80.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, CLSA reduced their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $100.00 to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pinduoduo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.08.

PDD traded up $3.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.31. The company had a trading volume of 228,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,957,269. The stock has a market cap of $51.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.89 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.23. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.21 and a 52 week high of $143.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.72. Pinduoduo had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverages, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

