$463.78 Million in Sales Expected for United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) will report $463.78 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for United Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $449.20 million and the highest is $469.70 million. United Therapeutics reported sales of $446.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that United Therapeutics will report full year sales of $1.90 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.97 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.95 billion to $2.20 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow United Therapeutics.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $2.07. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 38.87% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The business had revenue of $461.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on UTHR shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on United Therapeutics from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on United Therapeutics from $225.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on United Therapeutics from $219.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.78.

Shares of UTHR stock traded down $5.07 on Monday, reaching $223.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,190. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.48. United Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $158.38 and a 1 year high of $229.82. The company has a current ratio of 8.84, a quick ratio of 8.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.64.

In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.12, for a total transaction of $1,044,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.61, for a total value of $628,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,249.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,260,750. 12.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in United Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 94.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

