$463.78 Million in Sales Expected for United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) This Quarter

Posted by on May 26th, 2022

Brokerages expect that United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHRGet Rating) will report $463.78 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for United Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $449.20 million and the highest is $469.70 million. United Therapeutics reported sales of $446.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that United Therapeutics will report full year sales of $1.90 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.97 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.95 billion to $2.20 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow United Therapeutics.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHRGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $2.07. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 38.87% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The business had revenue of $461.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on UTHR shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on United Therapeutics from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on United Therapeutics from $225.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on United Therapeutics from $219.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.78.

Shares of UTHR stock traded down $5.07 on Monday, reaching $223.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,190. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.48. United Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $158.38 and a 1 year high of $229.82. The company has a current ratio of 8.84, a quick ratio of 8.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.64.

In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.12, for a total transaction of $1,044,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.61, for a total value of $628,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,249.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,260,750. 12.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in United Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 94.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Therapeutics (Get Rating)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Therapeutics (UTHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.